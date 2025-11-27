Nearly one million taxpayer-funded government jobs added since 2015 in Canada: report

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation Kris Sims discussed a new Fraser Institute report showing a massive increase in government jobs since 2015.

The report, released on November 25, shows how the federal government along with Canada's provincial and municipal governments have drastically increased their number of employees since Justin Trudeau became prime minister nearly 10 years ago.

Sims condemned all levels of government in Canada for ballooning in size while tens of millions of Canadians struggle to make ends meet.

"What this is, is basically far too many people have now joined the ranks of government. Charlie Kirk said it best when he said, 'big government sucks.' It does," she said.

"And one of the reasons why it sucks is because it sucks money out of our wallets. This report was hard to read frankly ... nearly a quarter of Canadians are employed by the government," Sims continued.

The taxpayer advocate went on to discuss how the federal government alone has become a huge drain on Canada's economy.

"I think last year federally alone, Ezra, we spent $70 billion, just on the federal bureaucracy. But it's also, and I think more spiritually to your show, it's such a drain," she said.

"For all those people that go and join the ranks of the faceless government, that's an entrepreneur gone, that's a businessperson gone, that's an inventor gone, a creator," Sims furthered.

"The person that actually generates wealth in this country has now just joined the cogs, and it's really upsetting," she added.

The report also noted that public sector employment growth increased faster than private sector employment growth from 2015-2024 in all provinces except for Manitoba.