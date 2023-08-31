His replacement is set to be announced in the coming days.
Neil Mitchell retires on a high after most viewed podcast of all time
Avi Yemini interview 3AW's most popular video ever.
3AW host Neil Mitchell has announced he is stepping down from his long-time radio job just weeks after his interview with Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini became 3AW's highest rating YouTube video ever.
Mitchell announced he is stepping down from hosting his 3AW show after almost four decades, saying that he will continue on at 3AW and Nine in a new role, including hosting the Neil Mitchell Asks Why podcast.
“I will still appear on 3AW as an analyst, will do a weekly podcast, and hope to continue writing and TV work as well,” he said.
“And, don’t celebrate yet Daniel Andrews, I am here until December. Thanks to all for the superb support over the years.”
In the podcast episode, Avi made a cheeky bid for Mitchell's job during a colourful exchange on the veteran journalist's podcast where he was asked by the host what he wanted to achieve in the next forty years.
"If 3AW is hiring in the next year or so when you retire I wouldn't mind that chair," he said, to which the host retorted "Good luck with that!"
Hey @3AWNeilMitchell, I wish you the best of luck in all your future endeavours.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 1, 2023
Retire easy knowing the studio is in good hands. pic.twitter.com/Va5zkAiz2I
Avi's appearance on Mitchell's podcast has racked up more than 200,000 views on YouTube alone since it first aired, easily becoming the veteran interviewer's most popular podcast episode and the most popular video on 3AW's YouTube, 10 times more popular than any other on the channel.
