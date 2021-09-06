(WATCH) Neil Oliver: I'm convinced I’m living through a waking Covid nightmare that keeps getting worse

Neil Oliver of GB News delivers his latest monologue on the loss of trust in politicians and doctors.

“Every day I am awash with emotions. Despair, anger, anxiety, disbelief. Increasingly part of that mix is betrayal. I struggle to believe I spent nearly 54 years trusting all manner of figures.

“I had little time for politicians as a species, showbiz for ugly people and all that — but I grudgingly accepted they were people keen to serve the public, and who had crucially my best interests at heart.

“I don't think that anymore, not at all much more than I trusted government. I trusted doctors, all doctors. I'm sorry to say it, but I don't trust all doctors anymore either.”