FULL VIDEO: Neo-Nazi thugs ATTACK Jewish journalist Avi Yemini LIVE on air

When I hit the streets of Melbourne for the March for Australia rally, the atmosphere was electric. Thousands of people had come out draped in flags, proudly showing their love for this country. But it wasn’t long before a dark-clad group of thugs tried to muscle in and hijack the protest.

Thomas Sewell, the New Zealand-born leader of the National Socialist Network, confronted me and fellow independent journalist Rukshan Fernando. He tried to force us out of the rally, backed by his mob of violent thugs who followed close behind.

They targeted my Jewish heritage and hurled racist abuse at Rukshan, chanting “flush the poo” and “stinky jeets off our streets,” along with other chants they appeared to have adapted from Antifa. They pushed, shoved and tried to intimidate. But despite their aggression, they failed, thanks to the incredible work of our security team.

Sewell has since been arrested by Victoria Police for his alleged role in a violent incursion — armed with pipes and tree branches — into the Indigenous “Camp Sovereignty” site after the March for Australia rally. It’s just the latest in a growing list of violent incidents for Sewell. Back in 2021, he was convicted of assaulting a Channel Nine security guard, recklessly causing injury and affray.

But what stood out wasn’t the hate of a handful of extremists, but the way ordinary Aussies rallied around us. As I moved through the crowd, people chanted my name, offered support and made it clear: “No one likes Nazis, no one.” One Australian Defence Force veteran stepped up to Sewell’s mob, reminding them that Australia fought and defeated the Nazi ideology in World War II. His words cut through: “We beat them 80 years ago and we’ll beat them again.”

These infiltrators wanted the spotlight, but every time they forced themselves forward, the crowd rejected them. People booed them and turned their backs when they took the stage. One Aussie apologised to me directly, saying, “National Socialists should not be here to march for Australia… we don’t stand with them.”

Despite what the mainstream media have said, the overwhelming majority at this march weren’t racists. They weren’t there for Nazi ideology. They were mums, dads, veterans, workers — Australians of every background — simply demanding a better future for their country. Many told me their frustrations weren’t about immigration itself but about mass immigration driving up housing costs and straining services under Anthony Albanese’s government.

As the day wore on, it became obvious that the crowd wasn’t buying the extremist propaganda. The Nazis eventually slunk off, ignored and humiliated. And the real story was clear: Aussies came together to show their pride, their unity, and their rejection of hate.

