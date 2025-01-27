New Alberta school curriculum targets antisemitism

In response to the global surge in antisemitism following the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks in Israel, the Alberta government has announced that the new draft social studies curriculum for grades 7 to 9 will include comprehensive education on antisemitism.

According to an Alberta Education press release Monday, the initiative aims to ensure that all students, including those from the Jewish community, feel safe and respected in the classroom.

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides emphasized the importance of this addition, stating, "I firmly believe we must do everything possible to combat rising antisemitism and educate young Albertans about the realities of antisemitism." He added that understanding the injustices faced by marginalized groups will help confront hate and build stronger communities.

The curriculum development process has involved extensive engagement with education partners and Jewish organizations throughout 2023 and 2024. Further consultations are planned to ensure the content effectively addresses the issue of antisemitism.

Rob Nagus, CEO of the Calgary Jewish Federation, praised the government's efforts, stating, "The Calgary Jewish Federation applauds Alberta's government for taking meaningful action in combating the spread of antisemitism through this critical initiative."

Similarly, Stacey Leavitt-Wright, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Edmonton, commended the commitment to mandatory Holocaust education and the proactive stance against rising antisemitism.

This initiative builds upon previous actions, including the November 2023 mandate for Holocaust education in the social studies curriculum and the April 2024 release of the draft K to 6 social studies curriculum, which also addresses antisemitism.