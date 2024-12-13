New book! Ezra Levant lays out what happens if Trudeau survives another election

My new book is out! It’s called Trudeau’s Secret Plan: What he’ll do to us if he wins again. It’s the sequel to my 2019 bestseller, The Libranos: What the media won’t tell you about Justin Trudeau’s corruption.

By the way, Trudeau is still prosecuting me for that book, claiming it was illegal campaign interference — I was in the Federal Court of Appeal just last month, and Trudeau had four government lawyers with four assistants arrayed against me.

He really has a thin skin. Well, he’s not going to like this book, either.

Buy the Book!

Back in 2019, Trudeau’s mask still hadn’t slipped for most people. Many ordinary Canadians still bought into his image as a friendly, modern open-minded guy.

I don’t think a lot of people believe that anymore — not even his own MPs, not even his wife. He’s only in it for himself. He’s a narcissist. He’s an authoritarian bully. He’s a sociopath who only cares about power.

And that’s the theme of the book. Trudeau’s down in the polls. But he’ll do anything to survive.

Trudeau is more desperate than ever; he’s more corrupt than ever; he’s more angry than ever; and he’s more determined than ever to hold on to power at all costs.

What happens if he actually pulls it off?

Trudeau’s Secret Plan weaves together different threads of Trudeau’s obsessions, from financial corruption to globalism to his complex censorship schemes.

Backed into a corner, Trudeau has never been more dangerous. This book is a must-read for anyone who cares about Canada and wants to stop Trudeau from destroying it.

It’s a quick read, but it’s jammed full of footnotes so you can check any fact you like. That’s important, because if you’ve been relying on Trudeau’s CBC state broadcaster to tell you the truth about him, well, a lot of this book will come as a shocking surprise to you.

So get Trudeau’s Secret Plan right now. It’s for sale on Amazon.ca, or the special website we’ve set up at TrudeausSecretPlan.com.

It’s just $21.99 and it ships super-fast, pretty much next day. Get the book now — and get one for your Liberal friends, too.

Here at Rebel News, we tell the other side of the story. Let the CBC write daily love-letters to their boss Trudeau.

But to find out the truth that the CBC won’t tell you, you’ve got to buy this book. Get yours at TrudeausSecretPlan.com!