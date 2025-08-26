New Brunswick rescinds forest ban… for now

New Brunswick will permit access to woods for fishing, camping, and hiking starting Monday at midnight, though a provincial fire ban is still in effect.

The province initially restricted access to public forested areas, including campgrounds, for hiking, fishing, and driving, starting on August 10 due to wildfire risks. Most restrictions have been reversed, but caution is still advised near active wildfires.

“We are in an unprecedented situation and it is getting worse,” Premier Susan Holt told reporters at the time. “We are here to ask all New Brunwickers to get out of the woods and to stay out of the woods.”

Natural Resources Minister John Herron warns of ongoing dry conditions and urges caution near wildfire areas. He advised residents to be cautious when returning to forests and to avoid active wildfire areas.

New Brunswick lifted its logging ban, allowing forestry work from 6 p.m. to noon daily, avoiding the hottest, driest hours. Rules will be reevaluated daily. Municipalities can decide on reopening trails and parks.

While forests are vital to the province's economy and lifestyle, restrictions may resume if wildfires intensify, according to a government news release.

New Brunswick's forest entry ban violations incurred a $140 fine, matching their open fire ban, yet far below Nova Scotia's ongoing ban that carries maximum penalties of $25,000 for entering forested areas.

New Brunswick banned industrial and recreational activities in forested areas on August 8 and 10, respectively, urging private landowners and municipalities to follow suit.

Premier Holt previously warned residents that emergency services would not save them if they were to get seriously injured while walking in the woods, noting emergency services are strained.

The government reports 293 wildfires have burned 2,200 hectares in 2025 so far, compared to 224 fires and 186 hectares in 2024. The 10-year average is 215 wildfires annually.

Holt acknowledged public disapproval but stated the action ensured safety and preserves forests. "I know it sucks, but thank you for understanding," she added

New Brunswick currently has 12 active wildfires, three of which are "out of control." That is up from seven fires (one being out of control) at the time of the forest ban.

An evacuation advisory remains for Black River Bridge residents near Miramichi.