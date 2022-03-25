New Democrat MP Leah Gazan can't say 'women'

Facebook / Leah Gazan

Leah Gazan, New Democrat Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre, instead used the phrase “people who menstruate” in the House of Commons on Thursday to describe biological human females.

Directing her question to the Liberal government, Gazan said “34% of people who menstruate have to sacrifice other needs to afford menstrual hygiene products... when will the Liberal government acknowledge the reality of period poverty in this country and ensure access to free menstrual products for all?”

In a bizarre ironic twist, Gazan's act of female erasure in the name of gynecological socialism took place while posing a question to the cabinet minister whose portfolio is women's issues. Marcia Ien, the minister for women and gender equality and youth did not appear to notice the peculiar phraseology of Gazan's query, but responded she was working with advocacy groups on the topic.

The federal government, however, has not deemed the word "women" verboten yet.

According to the mandate letter for the Ministry of Women and Gender Equality, the department is to create a Menstrual Equity Fund for women’s shelters, not-for-profits, charities, community-based organizations and youth-led organizations to make menstrual products available to vulnerable women.