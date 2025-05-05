New Democrats to choose new interim leader to replace outgoing Jagmeet Singh

New Democrats are set to select an interim leader following Jagmeet Singh's election-night announcement that he would step down as soon as a replacement was found.

Singh's NDP suffered a devastating result in April 28's election, losing 17 seats and official party status after claiming just 6.3% of the total vote — a drop of more than 10% compared to the 2021 federal election.

A pair of party officials told The Canadian Press that the NDP caucus met on two occasions last week to discuss who will steward the party while a leadership race can be held.

Singh was among the many NDP MPs to lose their seats in the House of Commons, with the seven seats representing the party's worst-ever showing in its 90-year history.

In 2022, Singh signed a supply-and-confidence agreement with then-prime minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government. The support from the NDP allowed Trudeau's deeply unpopular government to remain in power before the agreement was officially ended in September 2024. Trudeau would then resign as prime minister and Liberal leader in January 2025.

Much to the chagrin of his critics, the NDP leader secured his parliamentary pension in February 2025.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals, fresh off a fourth consecutive electoral victory, will still require outside support to pass legislation having fallen short of capturing a majority government.

Some pundits have speculated NDP MPs could cross the floor to join the Liberals, though no official agreements have been reached.

Parliament is set to resume on May 26.