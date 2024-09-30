WATCH: New Film EXPOSES Al Gore's climate fraud with the help of AI

E-transfer (Canada):

In a bold new film, The Climate According to AI Al Gore, director Joel Gilbert challenges the mainstream climate change narrative. The film, set to premiere in Australia in October, scrutinises Al Gore’s environmental legacy and claims to reveal major deceptions in his climate science.

Gilbert explains that his deep research into Gore’s climate statements uncovered significant inaccuracies, especially regarding Gore's alleged reliance on his Harvard professor, Roger Revelle, as the source of his climate science.

“I found out that Al Gore lied about what Roger Revelle was saying,” Gilbert states. According to Gilbert, Revelle never endorsed the idea of catastrophic climate change, as Gore claimed.

Gilbert’s film also takes a unique approach by using AI to recreate Al Gore in a fictional interview where this AI version tells “the truth” about Gore’s political motivations and the origins of his climate activism.

“The real Al Gore is a failed politician,” Gilbert asserts, “but the AI version tells the truth about his life history.”

The film also explores Gore’s academic history, revealing that his views on environmental apocalypse were influenced by radical professors during his time at Vanderbilt Divinity School, not from scientific consensus. Gilbert concludes that Gore’s environmentalism was a political strategy to bolster his ambition for the U.S. presidency.

The film will debut in Australian cities in October including Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, and Melbourne. For more details and ticketing information go to ClimateAlGore.com