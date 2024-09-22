New film 'Forsaken Warriors' exposes how Trudeau destroyed the Canadian military

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on September 20, 2024.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, filmmaker Aaron Gunn joined Ezra to talk about his new documentary titled Forsaken Warriors: How Trudeau Broke Canada's Military. Drawing on his own experience as a former member of the Canadian Army Reserves, Gunn aims to shine a light on the challenges facing both active military members and veterans after almost nine years of Justin Trudeau's leadership.

Aaron shared his deep connection to Canada’s military, saying:

I’ve always had a lot of fondness and passion for Canada's military. It's truly shameful how we've treated both the current crop of men and women in uniform and our veterans. There was a time when our military stood as a proud symbol of national identity. During World War I, we put about 700,000 men into uniform from a population of just 7 million. By World War II, that number rose to over a million. We were making a significant contribution on the world stage.

However, he believes that proud legacy has taken a hit, especially since the 1960s. Aaron noted:

Starting with Pearson and then Trudeau senior, we began a long and gradual decline that has exponentially increased under the current government. The numbers are alarming. More than half of the army's vehicles are currently unusable, and we have only about 12 fighter jets that we can call upon at any given time. This is unacceptable for a nation of our size and stature.

Aaron's film also explores significant cultural shifts within the military that have undermined its effectiveness. He explained:

We are seeing a disturbing attempt to replace the warrior culture within the armed forces with bizarre new woke policies. Changes to dress codes and recruitment practices are alienating service members and leading many to leave. It's essential that we maintain a focus on the core values that define our military, rather than getting sidetracked by trends that don't serve our purpose.

The documentary features interviews with top military officials, including former Defense Minister Peter MacKay, revealing serious concerns about Canada’s standing on the global stage. Aaron emphasized:

We are woefully unprepared for current security threats. The institution has lost its way. Every time the Liberals are in power, they strip away more of our military culture. D.E.I. initiatives are literally putting lives at risk. We have an army with no anti-aircraft capability, and the Navy struggles to keep even three elderly frigates at sea at once. This is a crisis that needs to be addressed urgently.

Aaron feels strongly that Canada’s military identity is at stake, saying:

We used to punch above our weight in the world, but now we’re not even at the table where these crucial decisions are made. Allies are frustrated, and conversations about Canada being kicked out of the G7 are happening. We can’t afford to be sidelined in international affairs, especially when our own security is at risk.

Forsaken Warriors was released a week ago and can be watched in full for free on YouTube.