New Liberal citizenship bill will create an unknown number of new Canadian citizens

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

The Trudeau Liberals tabled a bill on Thursday that would allow Canadians to pass down citizenship rights to their children, even if they are born abroad.

This would change the current law, put in place by the previous Conservative government, which made it so that Canadian parents born abroad could only pass down their citizenship if their child was born in Canada. It's a move that would add an unknown number of new Canadian citizens.

The new bill, unveiled by Immigration Minister Marc Miller, would undo the changes made by the Harper government in 2009 and would extend citizenship by descent beyond the first generation born abroad.

"This is an example of Conservatives having taken away Canadians' rights and something they hold most dear to them, in their citizenship," said Miller.

Last year, the Ontario Superior Court ruled that the current system unconstitutionally creates two classes of Canadians and gave Ottawa a deadline of June 19 to resolve the issue. The new legislation will see citizenship automatically granted to "Lost Canadians;" those born since 2009 impacted by the Conservatives' policy changes.

"As Canadians, we're a diverse group, be we all share a common set of values, take pride in who we are and what our country stands for," Miller claimed.

"There is no doubt that Canadian citizenship is highly valued and recognized around the world," Miller said, noting that citizenship should be "fair and accessible with clear and transparent rules."

"Not everyone is entitled to it, but for those who are, it needs to be fair," Miller continued.

After the legislation is enacted, parents born abroad who have or adopt children outside of Canada must have spent at least 1,095 cumulative days in Canada before their child’s birth or adoption to be able to pass down their citizenship.

The government might need to request an extension from the court while the bill progresses through the House of Commons, Miller said.