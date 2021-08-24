New poll puts PPC in second place in Alberta, 7% nationally

Mainstreet Research/iPolitics

A new Mainstreet/iPolitics poll places Maxime Bernier's People's Party of Canada in second place in Alberta, essentially tied with the Liberals.

The PPC received 16.1% in the provincial poll, with the Liberals at 16%. The Conservative Party was in first place, with 44.5% of the vote.

Rebel Commander Ezra Levant speculated that the high support for the PPC is "mainly a rejection of lockdownism, and also O’Toole’s carbon tax and embrace of cancel culture."

New national polls show the highest levels of support the PPC has recorded thus far. According to a poll of 1,467 Canadians conducted from Aug. 20 to 22, 6.6% of Canadians would vote for the PPC if the election were held today.

On Saturday, the Leaders’ Debates Commission announced that Bernier would not be invited to the federal leaders' debates. The criteria used by the commission include:

Parties must have had one Member of Parliament in the House of Commons when the election was called

Candidates for the parties must have received at least four per cent of the number of the valid votes cast in the last general election

Parties have a level of national support of at least four per cent in leading national public opinion polling organizations, using the average of those organizations’ most recently publicly reported results

The commission announced that they had invited the leaders of the Liberals, Conservatives, New Democratic Party, Bloc Quebecois, and Green Party. The new Mainstreet poll shows the Green Party polling at 3% nationally, and the Bloc Quebecois tied with the PPC at 7%.

Current polling also shows a "dead heat" between the Liberals and the Conservatives. According to iPolitics:

The numbers are good for Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, said Quito Maggi, president and CEO of Mainstreet. “While the national numbers remain stable at a statistical tie between Liberals and Conservatives, shifts in Ontario, along with continued strength in the Atlantic region, puts the Conservatives at a better than one-in-three chance of forming government, if an election were held today,” he said.

