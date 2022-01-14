New poll shows almost no one trusts the mainstream media or Joe Biden

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

A new poll conducted by Decision Desk HQ and NewsNation found that only 10 per cent of Americans trust the media when it comes to information about COVID-19, and a meagre 30 per cent trust Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The survey, which was published on Thursday, looked at American attitudes towards COVID-19 and the government’s handling of the pandemic. The survey asked 1,013 registered voters across the United States about their thoughts on the pandemic, Biden’s response to the pandemic, and other related questions.

According to the organization, the poll was performed using an online voter panel and said that margins of error varied per question because the number of people who answered each question was different. The margin of error did not exceed 3.5 per cent in most cases.

For the question, “When it comes to information about COVID-19, which of the following sources would you say you trust? Select all that apply,” the responses were as follows:

Dr. Anthony Fauci: 30.8%

Federal health authorities like the CDC and the FDA: 49.8%

Your doctor: 63.2%

President Biden: 15.5%

The news media: 10.2%

In other words, 90 per cent of Americans do not trust the media on COVID. And four out of five people do not trust Joe Biden when he talks about the pandemic.

In the same poll, 51.8 per cent of Americans said that they think the pandemic will “never” be over, compared to 30 per cent who think it will be over in a year. Only 7.2 per cent of responses said that they believed the pandemic was “already over,” and 10.8 per cent said it will be over within six months.

A vast majority of Americans said they are concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic, with 34.2 per cent saying they were somewhat concerned, and 45.6 per cent stating they were “very concerned.”

Most Americans believe that the restrictions currently imposed around COVID-19 are “not strict enough,” with 43.7 per cent stating as such. 28.3 per cent of Americans said that the restrictions were just “about right.” Another 27.9 per cent said the restrictions were too strict.

According to the poll, those surveyed expressed concerns about inflation, with over 90 per cent stating it as an issue of concern. Additionally, 60.1 per cent said they were “very concerned,” compared to just 1.5 per cent of Americans who said they were not concerned at all.

The issue of inflation outweighed citizens' concerns of COVID-19 by five per cent at 45.4 to 40.9. The remainder of those surveyed (13.5 per cent) listed unemployment as their biggest concern.

The vast majority of Americans said that they disapproved of Biden’s handling of the presidency, with an overwhelming 57.7 per cent saying they disapproved of his performance.

The disdain for Biden’s presidency is also translated in support for Republican candidates across the country, with 45.2 per cent of Americans stating that they would vote for the Republican candidate in their district if an election was held today.

Only 39.7 per cent said they would vote for the Democrat candidate, followed by the 8.5 per cent who said they would vote for a third-party candidate, and 6.4 per cent who would refuse to vote.

Biden’s presidency is at an all-time low in popularity, as most Americans say they are financially worse off than they were a year ago, leading the pack at 40.4 per cent. Only 19.5 per cent say they are better off.

What’s curious about the poll is the largest number of those surveyed identify as Democrats.