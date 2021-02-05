New site tracks Critical Race Theory in U.S. schools

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

A new website is set to track where critical race theory is taught in U.S. schools. Founded by Cornell Law School professor William Jacobson, criticalrace.org features a state-by-state list of over 200 colleges and universities promoting critical race theory.

Jacobson describes critical race theory as “a radical ideology that focuses on race as the key to understanding society, and objectifies people based on race.”

Jacobson launched the website hoping to educate parents about the controversial ideological push and how it impacts education.

“The website is a resource for parents and students who no longer can assume they will be left alone,” Jacobson told Fox News. “The entire ideology of CRT and ‘anti-racist’ training is that ‘silence is violence.'”

“As we head into college application and selection season, we need to get parents, in particular, to focus on CRT that will be forced on their kids,” he said.

The professor launched the website last weekend as part of Legal Insurrection, a blog run by Jacobson. The website contains information on various schools, including Cornell, where Jacobson teaches, and links to critical race theory activity on campus.

“This summer, Cornell University announced a series of actions to respond to advocates of critical race theory,” the website states. “A for-credit, university-wide graduation requirement covering ‘systemic racism, colonialism, bias and inequity’ is under development. Additionally, the university announced the creation of an ‘anti-racism’ research center, as well as possible reform of its police department.”

Higher education is “the source of the problem,” in that it “provides the ideological mothers’ milk for activists and trains the people who then go onto jobs in government and primary/secondary education and the ‘journalists’ who push this coverage,” said the professor.

Efforts to uncover the push of critical race theory have been spearheaded by the likes of Jacobson and journalist Christopher Rufo, who has acquired documents from parents, teachers, and other whistleblowers of critical race theory activities in schools.

In January, parents of students in a Silicon Valley elementary school forwarded documents to Rufo detailing classes that forced third graders to rank themselves according to their “power and privilege” as well as to “deconstruct” their “racial identities.”

Proponents of critical race theory claim that the ideological movement helps people to understand race and its relevance to the fabric of society.

“Racism is not extraordinary,” Angela Onwuachi-Willig, a critical race theorist and dean at the Boston University School of Law, said in an interview with the Boston Globe. “Race and racism are basically baked into everything we do in our society. It’s embedded in our institutions. It’s embedded in our minds and hearts.”