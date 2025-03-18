New story sheds light on what PM Mark Carney's DEI policies might be

A new story from Juno News is shedding light on what new Prime Minister Mark Carney's stance on diversity, equity and inclusion might look like, highlighting an essay written by Carney's daughter detailing her time at the now discredited and shuttered Tavistock children's gender clinic in the United Kingdom.

The story was met with backlash from establishment voices online, who suggested it was unfair to target the new prime minister's adult daughter.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle shared why they think the story is an important topic for political discussions.

Will a new Carney government “continue to fund radical activist groups to go after provinces like Alberta and Saskatchewan?” asked Sheila. “Will they continue to fund radical activist groups that will go after small town mayors that don't fly Pride flags?”

And, if caring about women's spaces or sports, parents' rights or other transgender-related issues isn't enough — “well, you should care about the money then, because this is not only about the dignity and rights of females, but also about the money that flows out the door for these sorts of things,” Sheila continued, adding that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was also asked about his stance on gender issues.

“This is an issue that is that is forced onto the backburner because it compels elected politicians to talk about things that are indefensible to regular people,” said Lise.

“When you see Liberals, when you see left-leaning politicians, when you see Conservative politicians saying, 'oh, well children should be left out of this', that is your cue Canada to go hard and ask them those tough questions,” she said of the backlash to the Juno story.

“Do we want people making decisions on our behalf when they believe that men can become women and women can become men — and just get over it, everybody.”