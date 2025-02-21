New study reveals potential answer to 'long COVID'

A new study has revealed a potential link between health issues after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and what's become known as “long COVID” — when the infected individual has persistent symptoms even after the acute attack of the virus.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini touched on the topic ahead of the release of Tamara's in-depth report on the study and its findings.

“This is a small sampling,” Tamara noted, pointing out that the study only examined 42 individuals.

“But it's very important work, and the authors do note here in the study that this is the first step in trying to decipher and determine what mechanisms are at play here with people suffering these kinds of reactions and these debilitating life-altering things happening post COVID injection.”

