New Twitter CEO announces major reorganization
Twitter's new CEO, Parag Agrawal, is making his mark on the company after taking the reigns from Jack Dorsey earlier this week.
In a company-wide email, Agrawal told Twitter employees that his focus will be on “clear decision-making, increased accountability, and faster execution,” noting that he is “making a number of organizational and leadership changes to best position us to achieve our goals. … We’ve all discussed the critical need for more operational rigor and it must start from the top,” the Washington Post reported.
The shakeup will solidify Agrawal’s position as Twitter’s new head, intended to accelerate its growth as a social media platform. Employees previously divided by job function, such as engineering, design and product development will be restructured to work on teams organized by what they’re working on, such as infrastructure, product, and core technology.
Earlier this week, former CEO Jack Dorsey announced his resignation following pressure to step down due to his divided attention with Twitter and payment processor Square, of which he is also the CEO.
According to the Post, two executives, head of engineering Michael Montano and head of engineering Dantley Davis, will leave the company by the end of the year.
Twitter confirmed its plans in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Washington Post reported:
The reorganization is the first clear sign that Twitter’s new leader intends to overhaul a culture that has been considered slow to innovate and mired in internal conflict. Dorsey, who announced his resignation from Twitter unexpectedly on Monday, was viewed by many as a hands-off leader and had faced pressure to resign from investors.
…
Agrawal, 37, was chosen unanimously to succeed Dorsey by Twitter’s board of directors, according to an official statement Monday. At Tuesday’s all-hands meeting, according to employees who attended, Dorsey emphasized Agrawal’s engineering background and the fact that he rose through the ranks over a decade at Twitter in touting him as the ideal choice to lead the influential social media firm. He is tasked with making Twitter a faster-paced company but will also face intense scrutiny from lawmakers intent on regulating social media.
…
The reshuffling consolidates previously separate functions, such as engineering, design, and product development, under three new divisions: consumer, revenue, and core tech. Those divisions will be led by Kayvon Beykpour, Bruce Falck, and Nick Caldwell, respectively, who will get new titles of “general manager.”
- By Ezra Levant
