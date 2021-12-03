New Twitter CEO announces major reorganization

AP Photo/Richard Drew

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who recently took the reins from Jack Dorsey, announced a major reorganization of the company on Friday.

In a company-wide email, Agrawal told Twitter employees that his focus will be on “clear decision-making, increased accountability, and faster execution,” noting that he is “making a number of organizational and leadership changes to best position us to achieve our goals. … We’ve all discussed the critical need for more operational rigor and it must start from the top,” the Washington Post reported.

The shakeup will solidify Agrawal’s position as Twitter’s new head, intended to accelerate its growth as a social media platform. Employees previously divided by job function, such as engineering, design and product development will be restructured to work on teams organized by what they’re working on, such as infrastructure, product, and core technology.

Earlier this week, former CEO Jack Dorsey announced his resignation following pressure to step down due to his divided attention with Twitter and payment processor Square, of which he is also the CEO.

According to the Post, two executives, head of engineering Michael Montano and head of engineering Dantley Davis, will leave the company by the end of the year.

Twitter confirmed its plans in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

