New York City's mask mandate for toddlers | Jenin Younes joins Ezra Levant

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday that children aged two to four will have to remain masked in day-care and pre-school settings. No other age group is forced to mask.

A few days later, an upset New York City mother confronted the mayor about the mandate at a press conference and was shortly after fired from her job at the city's law department.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, civil liberties lawyer Jenin Younes (follow @LeftyLockdowns1 on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk discuss the issue.

Here's a bit of what Jenin had to say:

Well, it's very despicable what happened to her, and actually to clarify the city is only requiring two to four year olds to wear masks because they're the unvaccinated population. So adults and children of any other age actually don't have to wear masks. Another lawyer actually won an injunction against the toddler mask mandate on Friday, and the mayor immediately appealed that. So that day the appellate division issued a stay. So basically, what that meant is that the appeals court invalidated the lower court's decision at least pending appeal. So the kids still have to be masked. So that's why, you know, the mayor is being confronted over this. This is just an excerpt of the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.