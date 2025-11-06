WHAT!?! New York elects a Communist mayor

Zoran Mamdani, the son of Ugandan Marxist radicals, has been elected Mayor of New York City. His father, an extremist and anti-American professor, once controversially likened American settler colonialism and American Indian reservations to the Nazi regime's inspiration for genocide and differentiated citizenship.

Mamdani, who once pursued a rap career, eventually became a local councillor. He won the mayoral race with less than 50% of the vote, beating Andrew Cuomo, former New York Governor, and the founder of the Guardian Angels, Curtis Sliwa. His victory marks a new chapter for New York, akin to Sadiq Khan's election in London.

In his acceptance speech, Mamdani referenced communist Eugene Debs and praised various ethnicities, excluding America. He thanked Yemeni bodega owners, Mexican abuelas, Senegalese taxi drivers, Uzbek nurses, Trinidadian line cooks, and Ethiopian aunties.

Mamdani garnered over 80% of the vote from white liberal single women, despite only securing 49% overall. This highlights a trend of women leaning left, sometimes more communist and less American.

Mamdani, known for despising police and America, with potential antisemitic views, poses a risk as mayor, potentially causing significant damage. Unlike Giuliani's 1970s crime efforts, post-COVID New York faces high office vacancies and the option for wealthy residents to relocate, exacerbated by rising antisemitism.

Billionaire donor Alex Soros, who praised Mamdani, further influences the political landscape, distinguishing between "good" and "bad" wealthy individuals.