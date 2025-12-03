New York pastor reveals gender transition during church service with congregants

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to footage showing a New York pastor announcing that he's 'transitioning' from male to female during a service with his church's congregation.

Rev. Phillip Phaneuf, of North Chili United Methodist Church in Rochester, reportedly made the declaration during last weekend's Sunday service. Phaneuf could be seen wearing a rainbow-styled stole as he delivered his remarks.

"So I get to announce with joy that I’m transitioning," he said. "I’m affirming to all of you that I am transgender. The best way to put this is that I’m not becoming a woman, I’m giving up pretending to be a man. This is a process, and it may be shocking for some as to what this all means," Phaneuf continued.

The pastor added that his parents do not approve of his transitioning. "They texted me this morning, and they asked for me to tell you all that they do not support me and that they have chosen their convictions and their beliefs over supporting their child," the pastor said.

Sheila condemned the pastor's remarks. "I don't know what manner of heresy that I'm looking at there, but I think it's all of them, including the violation of the first commandment, that we shall have no other gods but our one God," she said.

"Because this is him being the god of himself. It's so abhorrent to see this from a pastor, because he is making him the god. He's creating himself in the image of whatever delusion he holds instead of the image of the divine, which the Bible repeatedly says dozens and dozens of times," Sheila continued.

"This is heretical. And I pray for the repose of this man's soul after his death because I think he's going to have some trouble getting into the right place," she added.

According to a report from Fox News, the pastor also announced that he will be changing his name from Phillip to Phillippa and will be using the preferred pronouns of she/her.