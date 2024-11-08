New Yorkers share their thoughts on Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

On November 5, one of the most important elections in U.S. history took place, with Republican Donald Trump ultimately achieving a resounding victory over Democrat Kamala Harris. New York, a long-time Democratic state since 1988, experienced a tense and historic night.

During the day, many people shared their true feelings about both candidates. Among Trump supporters, one declared, “He’s gonna close it,” referring to the border, and went on to emphasize that Trump’s approach to oil and gas would help “lower the gas prices” and reduce costs of “everything you buy.”

Another Trump supporter praised him as a “businessman who would know what to do,” while yet another voiced a common sentiment, saying, “I like Trump for the economy.”

On the other side, Harris supporters emphasized her advocacy for civil rights and equality. One participant noted, “She’s not a fascist,” and explained support for “reproductive rights for women” and “LGBTQ rights for America.”

Another added that Harris had “given us a plan,” while characterizing Trump’s promises as only “a concept of a plan.” Some viewed Trump’s rhetoric as fostering divisiveness, with one person saying, “Not all white guys...identify with Trump’s brand of masculine bullshittery.”

During the same night, Times Square was stormed by a pro-Hamas crowd, wearing Hamas headbands and waving Hamas flags along with LGBTQ+ flags—two ideologies that strongly oppose each other.

When Trump’s victory was declared by Fox News, the gathering at Trump Tower of his supporters turned into a massive celebration of victory.