New Zealand Herald faces backlash after using AI to write editorial

Union representatives at NZME, the publisher of the NZ Herald, have voiced concerns following management's admission that more "journalistic rigour" was needed when using generative AI tools write an editorial.

Generative AI tools were employed in the writing of a sports editorial published last month. The article, first highlighted by RNZ's Mediawatch, displayed characteristics typical of text generated by AI models like ChatGPT, including stilted writing and short sentences.

The editorial, shown in part below, was made available online for Herald subscribers, in the printed Weekend Herald, and across several regional newspapers under NZME.

Negotiation specialist Michael Wood noted that the issue of AI use was discussed in a staff meeting at NZME.

Wood urged media companies to avoid "rushing to new technology simply to cut costs." He highlighted the need for skilled professionals to lead journalism and called for careful consideration and oversight in determining the appropriate role for AI in the industry.

"Delegates at NZME have raised their concerns around the recent editorial produced by AI and are continuing dialogue with management about the issue," Wood stated.

He added that the union is convening delegates from across the sector to further discuss the matter.

The Herald's editor-in-chief, Murray Kirkness, remarked last week that AI is used as a tool in their newsrooms, with all AI-generated content being reviewed and edited. He admitted that the particular editorial in question would have benefited from more journalistic oversight.

He expressed his eagerness to discuss the use of AI in an upcoming staff meeting, stressing the importance of trust and credibility in their work. An NZME spokesperson confirmed that the discussion would occur in a regular newsroom meeting but did not provide further updates.