New Zealand reports huge departures of citizens amid surge in immigrant arrivals

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

New Zealand experienced a net migration loss of 27,000 people to Australia last year, as indicated by provisional data from Stats NZ.

Tehseen Islam, population indicators manager, highlighted that the net migration loss to Australia in 2023 was nearly double the 14,600 figure from 2022.

This loss comprised 44,500 migrant departures to Australia and 17,500 arrivals from Australia.

"However, it should be noted that this is below the record loss of 43,700 in the March 2012 year," Islam mentioned. He added that traditionally, New Zealand has observed net migration losses to Australia, averaging around 30,000 annually from 2004 to 2013, and 3,000 per year from 2014 to 2019. "The annual record for migrant departures to Australia was 62,800 in the June 2012 year," Islam claimed. According to the data, Kiwis heading to Australia were the "main driver" of trans-Tasman migration in 2023.

Last year, individuals with New Zealand passports constituted 84% of the departures to Australia and 61% of those arriving from Australia.

For the year ended May 2024, New Zealand's net migration figure stood at 82,000. This included a net gain of nearly 143,000 non-New Zealand citizens but a net migration loss of 60,100 New Zealand citizens, with 85,600 departing and 25,500 returning.

This departure of New Zealand citizens marked a new record, as did the net migration loss, Stats NZ reported.

In general, Stats NZ stated that New Zealand saw 138,600 migrant departures in the May 2024 year, provisionally the highest on record for any annual period.

Migrant arrivals totalled 221,400, with the largest group being Indian citizens at 46,400, followed by citizens from the Philippines, New Zealand, China, Fiji, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the United Kingdom. For departures, the largest group was New Zealand citizens, followed by individuals from China, the UK, Australia, India, and the United States.