Newest Conservative MP 'hopeful' for 2026 election rematch

Canada's newest member of Parliament is hoping to see an electoral rematch in 2026.

Conservative MP Jonathan Rowe, who won a narrow 12-vote victory in his Newfoundland and Labrador riding of Terra Nova-The Peninsulas, told the party caucus he was looking forward to the opportunity to take on the Liberals again in the near future.

“Forty-eight hours ago, I was still wondering where I was going to be today,” Rowe told caucus as MPs returned to Ottawa on Monday.

During his speech, he praised the party's performance in April's election, particularly in his province where Conservatives had their best showing in more than two decades.

Backing the ideas pitched to the public by Pierre Poilievre, Rowe said he looked forward to Poilievre becoming prime minister “in the next election, hopefully in 2026.”

“Congratulations Jonathan,” Poilievre said, taking the podium after Rowe.

“One of the most efficient election victories ever,” the Conservative leader joked. “Some of you guys win by 20,000 votes — very inefficient. Jonathan did it by 12, he wanted to keep us in suspense for a few days.”

Rowe's victory brings the total Conservative seat count in the House of Commons to 144, while the Liberals remain short of a majority at 169 seats.

Liberal candidate Anthony Germain, a former CBC broadcaster, first won the riding on election night by 12 votes.

The narrow margin led to an automatic judicial recount, overseen by Supreme Court Justice Garrett Handrigan, and finally concluded after two weeks despite originally being anticipated to take a few days.

The final tally in the riding saw Rowe defeat Germain by a total of 19,605 votes to 19,593, according to Elections Canada.