Newest Conservative MP 'hopeful' for 2026 election rematch

Jonathan Rowe won a judicial recount just prior to Parliament's return, telling the Conservative caucus he looked forward to Pierre Poilievre becoming the next prime minister “in the next election, hopefully in 2026.”

Rebel News
  |   May 26, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

Facebook / Jonathan Rowe

Canada's newest member of Parliament is hoping to see an electoral rematch in 2026.

Conservative MP Jonathan Rowe, who won a narrow 12-vote victory in his Newfoundland and Labrador riding of Terra Nova-The Peninsulas, told the party caucus he was looking forward to the opportunity to take on the Liberals again in the near future.

“Forty-eight hours ago, I was still wondering where I was going to be today,” Rowe told caucus as MPs returned to Ottawa on Monday.

During his speech, he praised the party's performance in April's election, particularly in his province where Conservatives had their best showing in more than two decades.

Backing the ideas pitched to the public by Pierre Poilievre, Rowe said he looked forward to Poilievre becoming prime minister “in the next election, hopefully in 2026.”

“Congratulations Jonathan,” Poilievre said, taking the podium after Rowe.

“One of the most efficient election victories ever,” the Conservative leader joked. “Some of you guys win by 20,000 votes — very inefficient. Jonathan did it by 12, he wanted to keep us in suspense for a few days.”

Rowe's victory brings the total Conservative seat count in the House of Commons to 144, while the Liberals remain short of a majority at 169 seats.

Liberal candidate Anthony Germain, a former CBC broadcaster, first won the riding on election night by 12 votes.

The narrow margin led to an automatic judicial recount, overseen by Supreme Court Justice Garrett Handrigan, and finally concluded after two weeks despite originally being anticipated to take a few days.

The final tally in the riding saw Rowe defeat Germain by a total of 19,605 votes to 19,593, according to Elections Canada.

Please help me stop Mark Carney — before it’s too late!

Latest News

Mark Carney wasn’t elected — he was installed by the global elites. And now that he’s in charge, they think they’ve won. But not if we have anything to say about it. While the bought-and-paid-for media slobber over their new golden boy, we’re hitting the streets, digging into his World Economic Forum playbook, and calling out the radical agenda they’re trying to ram down Canada’s throat. This is the fight of our lives — and we’re not backing down. Help us keep our reporters on the ground, our billboard truck on the move, and our message uncensored. Pitch in now if you want to stop Mark Carney before he does irreversible damage.

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.