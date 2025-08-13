Newfoundland premier rejects woods ban, increases fines for fire violations

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discussed Newfoundland and Labrador Premier John Hogan's decision to increase fines for violating fire prohibitions rather than banning walking in the woods like in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

The two provinces have faced backlash in recent days after announcing residents are banned from being in the woods due to an elevated risk of wildfires.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Hogan was asked if he has plans to enact a ban on outdoor activities like hiking and fishing in the woods as has happened in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

"It's very difficult to do that here in Newfoundland and Labrador," Hogan said. "People literally go back and forth in their daily activities and lives and to work on ATVS," he continued.

"People literally do live in wooded areas, so I don't know how you ban people from their homes. That's just going to compound the problem in terms of evacuating people who live in or near woods," the premier added.

While not banning people from enjoying the woods, Hogan has put forward fines of up to $150,000 for those caught lighting illegal fires.

Sheila applauded Hogan's decision to not enforce a blanket, widespread prohibition on walking in the woods like other Atlantic provinces.

"There's a very rare instance of a Liberal who's making the right decision to balance the rights of the law abiding with public safety," she said.

Nova Scotia's restriction on activities in wooded areas is set to be in place until October 15 unless weather conditions improve significantly. It is currently unclear how long New Brunswick's ban on residents being in the woods will last.