TONIGHT: Exclusive RebelNews+ Virtual Town Hall with Ezra Levant!
Tonight at 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, Rebel News is hosting a live virtual town hall event!
With Mark Carney now at the helm of the Liberal Party and a federal election looming, Canada is standing on the edge of a political and economic storm. Rising tensions with the U.S. and new tariff threats from Washington, along with Mark Carney's obsession with "net-zero" could spell disaster for Canadian industries and jobs.
Join us for an exclusive RebelNews+ Virtual Town Hall, where Ezra Levant will share his hard-hitting analysis you won’t hear from the mainstream media.
What’s on the Agenda?
🔥 Mark Carney’s radical agenda – Is he just Justin Trudeau 2.0, or something possibly even worse?
🔥 The upcoming federal election – Can the Liberals hold onto power, or is Canada ready for change?
🔥 Rebel News' latest public opinion poll – our polling firm was in the field this past weekend on a hot topic. Join us to get a sneak preview of the results!
🔥 Canada-U.S. trade war – Are tariffs just a threat? Or is President Trump serious about reshaping the Canada-U.S. trade relationship?
🔥 Insider analysis – How the Liberal Party and its media allies are shaping the narrative before the election.
🔥 Live Q&A – Ask Ezra your burning questions in real time!
Key Details
- Date: Tonight!
- Time: 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT
- Host: Ezra Levant
- Where: A Zoom link will be emailed to all RebelNews+ subscribers this evening — so keep an eye on your email inbox!
