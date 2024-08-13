NHS radiographers told to ask men if they're pregnant

  • August 13, 2024
IanDewarPhotography - stock.adobe.com
Several NHS UK hospitals’ radiographers have been instructed to ask all men ages 12 to 55 if they are pregnant prior to an X-ray.

The new policy is intended to be inclusionary for those who are trans or intersex. The initiative, however, has sparked controversy and has upset some hospital goers.

The Telegraph reports that the question has left some women in tears and has driven men to storm out of appointments. Radiologists are also embarrassed to even ask the question, with one patient reportedly walking out of their appointment despite being on an urgent cancer pathway.

Campaigners have called on the NHS Trust to do away with the "humiliating" practice. Those against the practice argue that the policy could trigger traumatic memories for those who have experienced tragedies regarding pregnancies.

One radiologist shared that a patient who needed daily scans over the course of a week began to question their own identity after being repeatedly asked the same questions.

news United Kingdom
