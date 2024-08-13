NHS radiographers told to ask men if they're pregnant

IanDewarPhotography - stock.adobe.com

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Several NHS UK hospitals’ radiographers have been instructed to ask all men ages 12 to 55 if they are pregnant prior to an X-ray.

The new policy is intended to be inclusionary for those who are trans or intersex. The initiative, however, has sparked controversy and has upset some hospital goers.

Both Dwayne, a 47-year-old bearded man, and his 11-year-old daughter have been asked if they are pregnant before being allowed to go on waterslides at Wild Waterworks.



FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/gKkmlvZ47m pic.twitter.com/CIZ3PJDk8g — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 2, 2022

The Telegraph reports that the question has left some women in tears and has driven men to storm out of appointments. Radiologists are also embarrassed to even ask the question, with one patient reportedly walking out of their appointment despite being on an urgent cancer pathway.

Campaigners have called on the NHS Trust to do away with the "humiliating" practice. Those against the practice argue that the policy could trigger traumatic memories for those who have experienced tragedies regarding pregnancies.

Libs of TikTok, the conservative account that has quickly grown to prominence in recent months, signed up for the liberal “alternative” to Twitter, Tribel, and was swiftly banned from the platform for posting the claim that “men cannot get pregnant.” https://t.co/WhrmQPWqJC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 25, 2022

One radiologist shared that a patient who needed daily scans over the course of a week began to question their own identity after being repeatedly asked the same questions.