Nightmare tenant evicted in Canada!

Jeff Haggith began renting a bachelor unit in November 2024. By February 2025, the property's landlord, Layla Protopapa, alleges that Haggith stopped paying rent.

Protopapa also started to notice suspicious activity occurring around the property: people coming and going at all hours of the day, individuals passed out in front of the unit, and large amounts of garbage and other items piling up.

After months of back and forth with the Landlord and Tenant Board, the tenant was evicted on July 29.

When Haggith was asked about people being passed out outside his unit, he told Rebel News that they were “buying dope” and even offered to sell some to us.

Approximately seven people walked out of the unit when the sheriff arrived to evict the tenant. Haggith claimed they were there to help him move, but residents said they were living in the unit.

Hard drug use is destroying communities across Canada.

Protopapa’s property consists of four four-plexes, with families and children occupying some of the units. Residents claim to have found various drug paraphernalia, including used needles, around the property.