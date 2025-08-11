Nightmare tenant evicted in Canada!
Unpaid rent and allegations of criminal activity taking place at the residence led a Brantford, Ontario, landlord to evict a troublesome tenant.
Jeff Haggith began renting a bachelor unit in November 2024. By February 2025, the property's landlord, Layla Protopapa, alleges that Haggith stopped paying rent.
Protopapa also started to notice suspicious activity occurring around the property: people coming and going at all hours of the day, individuals passed out in front of the unit, and large amounts of garbage and other items piling up.
After months of back and forth with the Landlord and Tenant Board, the tenant was evicted on July 29.
When Haggith was asked about people being passed out outside his unit, he told Rebel News that they were “buying dope” and even offered to sell some to us.
Approximately seven people walked out of the unit when the sheriff arrived to evict the tenant. Haggith claimed they were there to help him move, but residents said they were living in the unit.
Hard drug use is destroying communities across Canada.
Protopapa’s property consists of four four-plexes, with families and children occupying some of the units. Residents claim to have found various drug paraphernalia, including used needles, around the property.
Lincoln Jay
Video Journalist
Born and raised west of Toronto in the city of Mississauga, Lincoln Jay joined Rebel News as a videographer in August 2020. While specializing in video editing and camera work, Lincoln has also expanded into reporting and presenting his own stories. With stories from Calgary, Alberta all the way to London, England, you can expect a wide variety of content in his reports.https://twitter.com/lincolnmjay
COMMENTS
-
jim demers commented 2025-08-11 16:58:14 -0400 FlagAnd people wonder why there is a rental crisis? Landlords used to rent to anyone who seamed reasonable, they would take a chance because they could get them out if it didn’t work out. Now no one in their right mind rents anything unless they KNOW the renter has months worth of money and has gold standard references. And government idiots claim they are helping the poor? They’ve screwed over everyone including the people they claimed they were helping. Even in small towns rentals sit empty because landlords are not willing to take a chance.