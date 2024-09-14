Nighttime in a Springfield, Ohio park: Are the geese and ducks safe?

E-transfer (Canada):

Well, folks, as you know, Lincoln Jay and I drove 10 hours from Toronto to Springfield, Ohio to find out what's what and who's who in the zoo in terms of the Haitian migrants that moved in. As you may know, there are about 20,000 Haitian migrants that have come into a town of about 50,000. We're trying to make sense of it all.

Now, we're at Snyder Park, very late at night. We were tipped off by a local that in the waterways of this park, there used to be a lot of geese and ducks, and allegedly that is not the case anymore.

He was blaming, well you guessed it, the Haitian migrants, and that's the reason why Lincoln and I have come down to Springfield, Ohio to find out what is fact and what is fiction. Behind me, there is a waterway.

We haven't seen any ducks or geese. I don't know if that means it's their extinction event or they're just tucked away somewhere to sleep. I don't even know how a duck or a geese sleep, do they just float and close their eyes? Who knows. But in any event, it is very spooky here at Snyder Park. There's no illumination. It's so dark. I'm all by myself.

Anyway, as we continue to camp out, we have a very super powerful flashlight. We hear all kinds of noises coming from those bushes where the waterway begins. We're pretty sure those are all animal noises, especially of the insect variety.

So far, no Haitians or any other individual, for that matter, has been in the park going goose hunting or duck hunting. We're kind of terrified, truth be told.