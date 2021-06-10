No liberty is the government's default position, unless you take the vaccine

Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton on Twitter and host of The Andrew Lawton Show) joins Ezra to discuss Justin Trudeau's proposal to effectively create national vaccine passports by ending mandatory 14-day quarantines for vaccinated travellers.

While at one point public health measures seemed to be based on hospitalizations and ICU admissions (recall 'two weeks to flatten the curve') — our liberties now appear to be tied completely to whether or not we take the vaccines, regardless of whether or not we are healthy.

"Liberty is supposed to be something that's there, and in very narrow circumstances, for absolute necessities it can be abridged in special circumstances," says Lawton. "They've made no liberty the default position and now they're meting out little bits and crumbs of liberty here and there."

