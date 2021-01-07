No PCR test? You MUST quarantine in a government facility upon arriving in Canada

As COVID-19 cases continued to climb, and news broke about politicians flouting their own rules and travelling abroad, the Government of Canada issued a new requirement for travellers coming (or returning) to the country: a PCR test must be taken at some point within three days before departure.

Should any traveller be unable to acquire a PCR test, then they will be “required to report to a designated Public Health Agency of Canada quarantine facility for the duration of their mandatory 14-day quarantine.”

In this clip from a Rebel News DAILY Livestream, host Ezra Levant examines some of the questions that aren't directly answered on the government's official page, using Rebel reporter Keean Bexte, who is currently in Washington, D.C. covering the certification of Electoral College results, as an example.