“No records exist”: Health Canada had no pre-March 13, 2020 pandemic preparedness docs

  • By Rebel News
  • March 16, 2021
The Canadian Press / Nathan Denette
When asked for copies of documents “produced or held by Health Canada regarding Canada's preparedness for a pandemic, epidemic or breakout of an infectious disease,” a record search returned no results.

The search was conducted in January of this year, and requested “copies of all documents, excluding emails” concerning pandemic preparedness produced or held between “September 1, 2019 and March 13, 2020.”

You can view the request by clicking here.

Informal Request for ATI Records Previously Released

Organization: Health Canada

Year: 2021

Month: January

Request Number: A-2020-000276

Request Summary: Copies of all documents, excluding emails produced or held by Health Canada regarding Canada's preparedness for a pandemic, epidemic or breakout of an infectious disease between September 1, 2019 and March 13, 2020.

Disposition: No records exist

Number of Pages: 0

You can view an archived version of the request here.

