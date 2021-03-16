“No records exist”: Health Canada had no pre-March 13, 2020 pandemic preparedness docs

The Canadian Press / Nathan Denette

When asked for copies of documents “produced or held by Health Canada regarding Canada's preparedness for a pandemic, epidemic or breakout of an infectious disease,” a record search returned no results.

The search was conducted in January of this year, and requested “copies of all documents, excluding emails” concerning pandemic preparedness produced or held between “September 1, 2019 and March 13, 2020.”

Informal Request for ATI Records Previously Released Organization: Health Canada Year: 2021 Month: January Request Number: A-2020-000276 Request Summary: Copies of all documents, excluding emails produced or held by Health Canada regarding Canada's preparedness for a pandemic, epidemic or breakout of an infectious disease between September 1, 2019 and March 13, 2020. Disposition: No records exist Number of Pages: 0

