“No records exist”: Health Canada had no pre-March 13, 2020 pandemic preparedness docs
When asked for copies of documents “produced or held by Health Canada regarding Canada's preparedness for a pandemic, epidemic or breakout of an infectious disease,” a record search returned no results.
The search was conducted in January of this year, and requested “copies of all documents, excluding emails” concerning pandemic preparedness produced or held between “September 1, 2019 and March 13, 2020.”
You can view the request by clicking here.
Informal Request for ATI Records Previously Released
Organization: Health Canada
Year: 2021
Month: January
Request Number: A-2020-000276
Request Summary: Copies of all documents, excluding emails produced or held by Health Canada regarding Canada's preparedness for a pandemic, epidemic or breakout of an infectious disease between September 1, 2019 and March 13, 2020.
Disposition: No records exist
Number of Pages: 0
