'No to racism!': Charlie Kirk vigil slightly disrupted in Montreal

On Saturday, September 20, a modest but emotionally charged vigil was held at Cabot Square in Montreal to honour Charlie Kirk — the founder of Turning Point USA — who was tragically assassinated during a debate at Utah Valley University. The event drew both mourning supporters and vocal critics, underlining deep societal divisions.

Charlie Kirk was remembered as a father, a Christian, and an exceptional debater. One attendee expressed that he had been “silenced for speaking the truth.” A woman reflected, “Il n’a jamais fait rien de mal. Dans le fond, il a juste dit son opinion… et il s’est fait tuer pour ça.”

Others highlighted his unwavering defence of Christian values in a secularizing society: “He stood for Jesus Christ… that is something that's dying in a secular society, especially in Quebec.”

Some mourners described his death as a spiritual battle: “Satan doesn't want to see the light… by killing this voice, [he] actually created 100,000 Charlie Kirks everywhere.”

However, not all voices at the square were in agreement. A passerby shouted “No to Racism!” prompting tense exchanges. “Il y a plusieurs termes qu’il a utilisés… selon moi, c’était de la haine,” the man said, referencing comments — allegedly taken out of context — that Kirk made about public figures like Michelle Obama.

Supporters pushed back: “Never make the minority voice become the main voice… we’re actually amplifying their voice by talking.”

While turnout in Quebec was smaller than in other Canadian provinces, many remained hopeful. “It was great that the people who did come were very invested.”

As one person put it: “He helped me come to Jesus. Now I feel like I’ve lost a friend.”

Despite the tensions, the vigil served as a solemn moment of reflection on free speech, faith, and the cost of conviction.