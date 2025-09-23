'No to racism!': Charlie Kirk vigil slightly disrupted in Montreal

While not as large as some vigils for the slain activist, a passionate crowd of supporters turned out in Montreal to remember the life and influence of Charlie Kirk, with one passerby shouting “no to racism!” at the mourners.

Alexandra Lavoie
  September 23, 2025   |   News Analysis

On Saturday, September 20, a modest but emotionally charged vigil was held at Cabot Square in Montreal to honour Charlie Kirk — the founder of Turning Point USA — who was tragically assassinated during a debate at Utah Valley University. The event drew both mourning supporters and vocal critics, underlining deep societal divisions.

Charlie Kirk was remembered as a father, a Christian, and an exceptional debater. One attendee expressed that he had been “silenced for speaking the truth.” A woman reflected, “Il n’a jamais fait rien de mal. Dans le fond, il a juste dit son opinion… et il s’est fait tuer pour ça.”

Others highlighted his unwavering defence of Christian values in a secularizing society: “He stood for Jesus Christ… that is something that's dying in a secular society, especially in Quebec.”

Some mourners described his death as a spiritual battle: “Satan doesn't want to see the light… by killing this voice, [he] actually created 100,000 Charlie Kirks everywhere.”

However, not all voices at the square were in agreement. A passerby shouted “No to Racism!” prompting tense exchanges. “Il y a plusieurs termes qu’il a utilisés… selon moi, c’était de la haine,” the man said, referencing comments — allegedly taken out of context — that Kirk made about public figures like Michelle Obama.

Supporters pushed back: “Never make the minority voice become the main voice… we’re actually amplifying their voice by talking.”

While turnout in Quebec was smaller than in other Canadian provinces, many remained hopeful. “It was great that the people who did come were very invested.”

As one person put it: “He helped me come to Jesus. Now I feel like I’ve lost a friend.”

Despite the tensions, the vigil served as a solemn moment of reflection on free speech, faith, and the cost of conviction.

Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-09-23 18:43:18 -0400
    Arguing with stupid people is a waste of time. They’re too stupid to know just how stupid they are.