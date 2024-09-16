Pregnancy During Detransition: Noah Warns of the Consequences of Transitioning

E-transfer (Canada):

Noah's transition from female to male led to severe health issues, including high blood pressure, infections, and significant psychological distress. She is now detransitioning and warns that the trend of young people undergoing gender transitions is concerning, emphasizing the need for careful adult guidance and consideration of long-term consequences.

Noah's story highlights the concerning rise in gender transitions among youth. After experiencing a traumatic event that led her to reject all aspects of her femininity, Noah transitioned from female to male. Despite numerous treatments and consultations, she was offered to ‘transition’ as a potential solution for her mental health trauma.

She faced significant health issues due to testosterone. "Today, my health is relatively better compared to when I was on testosterone. My blood pressure has returned to normal. I had high blood pressure after childbirth, for example, and I'm still on medication for my blood pressure. But other than that, the medical effects related to testosterone have mostly subsided," she reflects.

During her transition, Noah suffered severe complications including lumps, bleeding, and a significant infection. "Testosterone injections caused lumps and bleeding. At one point, I had a large infection, about the size of a golf ball," Noah recounts. She also faced high heart rate, dizziness, and leg numbness, prompting her to stop the transition. "First, I stopped my transition due to health issues. My heart rate was super high. I had heart palpitations, leg numbness, and infections in my abdomen due to the injections," she explains.

Noah's experience underscores the psychological impact of transitioning and detransitioning. "When I was younger, there was never any questioning of my gender identity. It was a traumatic event that triggered changes in my life," she says. She warns about the trend of young people undergoing gender transitions, stressing that such decisions require mature guidance and consideration of long-term consequences. "I find it too early. A child shouldn’t be going through what you’re talking about," she asserts.

Noah did not use puberty blockers, which she is thankful for as they could have led to infertility. She became pregnant during her detransition and she is now the mother of a little one. She was also the target of hateful messages from the LGBT+ community, which she found surprising given their claims of being ‘tolerant’ and ‘inclusive.’ Despite these claims, they strongly attacked Noah for using her social media to highlight the consequences of gender transition.