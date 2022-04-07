Noam Chomsky's biggest fear right now: climate change?

Noam Chomsky made a name for himself during the Vietnam War as a fierce critic of the U.S. government.

Now, Chomsky has made headlines for an interview with The New Statesman, where he stated that the biggest issue the world is currently facing is climate change — not the pandemic, not the Russia-Ukraine war, not the rise of Communist China.

Joining last night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show was Marc Morano, the man behind Climate Depot.

Speaking of Chomsky's comments, Marc told Ezra:

He will tell you that we're going to die from climate change. He will tell you that unmaskers are essentially committing assault. He will tell you Trump is Hitler for climate denial. But at the same time he wants to empower this sort of permanent one party state that's going to strip away all of our freedoms and it just doesn't make sense for a guy who was against the powers that be, against the Pentagon, against the Man, against the draft...this is where he's come to it doesn't make any sense.

