Nord Stream Sabotage: Is President Joe Biden Responsible?

Miles away from Midtown Manhattan and all the other UN buildings, this building, referred to by residents as the quiet giant, is by far the tallest and most ominous structure in the quaint neighborhood of Riverdale.

The white, reportedly spy-filled behemoth has survived all types of U.S.- Russia relations throughout the years.

From the Cold War to the collapse of the Soviet Union, to the expulsion of Russian diplomats that happened in the wake of Barack Obama’s election, to the largely media/ intel fabricated narrative of Russiagate, or the idea that Russia was behind the rise of former President Donald Trump.

But now, what’s happening inside the innermost hallways and conference rooms of this Russian diplomatic high-rise most likely concerns the latest alleged sabotage or attack against one what was going to be one of the most precious assets of the Russian economy: The Nord Stream pipelines, which carries valuable natural gas from Russia to Germany.

Germany would have relied on these precious energy supplies as the cold winter approaches.

The pipeline would have contributed billions upon billions of dollars to the Russian economy - and many people are wondering if the U.S. attacked the pipeline as part of the U.S. proxy war against Russia.

As soon as it happened, the Polish Prime Minister, the highest ranking official in Poland, was quick to declare it a deliberate act of sabotage, undersea covert terrorism.

“Today, we are also dealing with an act of sabotage. We do not know the details of what happened yet, but we can clearly see that it is an act of sabotage,” he said.

If we’re looking for prime suspects, it’s best first to consider those which parties specifically threatened such attacks in the past.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden explained that if Russia were to go to war with Ukraine, he would take out the pipelines.

“If Russia invades that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine again. Then there will be -- there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it,” he said.

During the press conference, a reporter asked Biden how the U.S. will carry out such an action since the project is within Germany's control.

“I promise you; we'll be able to do it,” Biden responded.

Maybe it’s just a coincidence — but another high-ranking U.S. official said the same exact thing.

Victoria Nuland, an official at the State Department explained that if Russia invades Ukraine, the pipeline will cease to deliver gas to Germany and cease to support the Russian economy.

“With regard to Nord Stream 2, we continue to have very strong and clear conversations with our German allies, and I want to be clear with you today. If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward,” she promised.

In what makes it seem like a military attack against the pipeline was in fact the unanimous U.S. position, Senator Ron Johnson explained that the Biden Administration needs to "take action against Nord Stream that will prevent it from ever being operational."

On top of this, Radek Sikorski, a polish politician tweeted right after the pipelines blew up. He tweeted "Thank you. USA."

When attempting to discern which party is responsible for any type of attack — one question is more important than others. Who has the most to gain from the result of the attack? That answer is obvious.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained that the destruction of Nord Stream pipeline provided the US with a "tremendous opportunity" To once and for all eliminate European dependence on Russian energy and provide Europe with American natural gas.

Historically, is there any precedent of this? Or is it a uniquely Biden move? To damn millions of innocent people to a cold and energy scarce winter simply to punish Russia?

Thomas Reed, a former US Air Force secretary who was in Ronald Reagan's National Security Council, disclosed what he called just one example of the CIA's "cold-eyed economic warfare" against Moscow in a memoir he published in 2004.

In his book, Reed disclosed, with the CIA’s approval, that in 1982 the United States intelligence apparatus added a Trojan horse to pipeline management software that the Soviet Union obtained from a company in Canada.

"The pipeline software that was supposed to control the pumps, turbines and valves was programmed to fail, resetting pump speeds and valve settings to produce pressures far above those acceptable to the pipeline welds. The result was the most monumental non-nuclear explosion and fire ever seen from space."

So, pipeline attacks against Russia aren't far-fetched. It’s happened before.

Professor Jeffery Sachs of Columbia University explained on Bloomberg News that he believed the attack was a collaborative action by the US and Poland and explained experts that he speaks to overwhelmingly agree with him.

"I know you’re not supposed to say this…it goes against the narrative," the Columbia Professor told Bloomberg.

Vladimir Putin has called the incident "unprecedented sabotage" and "an act of international terrorism."

I asked people in New York what they believed happened to Nord Stream.