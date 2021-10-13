North Korea creating “invincible army” as deterrent to U.S. aggression

AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un claims that the communist country is building an “invincible army” to defend itself from foreign aggression. The despot blames the United States for creating trouble in the region by treating it as a “hostile” force.

“The U.S. has frequently signalled it’s not hostile to our state, but there is no action-based evidence to make us believe that they are not hostile,” Kim stated on Monday to North Korean state-run media. “The U.S. is continuing to create tensions in the region with its wrong judgments and actions.”

The communist leader blames any increase in tensions in the Korean peninsula on the United States, claiming that the aggression it displays towards North Korea is the reason for the mounting hostilities.

As a solution, Kim says it is necessary to create an “invincible military capability” to fend off hostilities.

According to the Associated Press, Kim Jong Un made his remarks during a parade for the 76th anniversary of the Workers Party. On display at the military parade were new intercontinental ballistic missiles, military vehicles, and an exhibition of fighter jets.

Reuters reports that one of the supposed intercontinental ballistic missiles, if real, would be one of the largest of its kind.

Commemorating the event, Kim said that North Korea’s show of military force and technology was solely for defensive purposes and not a display of aggression.

“We are not discussing war with anyone, but rather to prevent war itself and to literally increase war deterrence for the protection of national sovereignty,” Kim reportedly said. “I say once again that South Korea isn’t the one that our military forces have to fight against. Surely, we aren’t strengthening our defence capability because of South Korea. We shouldn’t repeat a horrible history of compatriots using force against each other.”

Military experts say that North Korea's weapons buildup is a way for the North Korean leader to demonstrate that his country could survive an attack from the United States. However, despite the paranoia displayed by North Korea’s leader, the United States has shown little in the way of provocation to merit such a display of sabre-rattling.

“More generally, Kim wants to show us that his deterrent is not only ‘complete,’ but that he continues to work on improving survivability and penetrability against both [South Korea] and the U.S., like ‘normal’ nuclear powers do,” said Vipin Narang, a nuclear security expert at MIT, in a quote to the Washington Post.

“I am ashamed that I have never been able to repay you properly for your enormous trust,” Kim told viewers, as he addressed the country’s ongoing economic woes. “My efforts and devotion were not sufficient to bring our people out of difficult livelihoods.”

Despite Kim’s heated comments, the Biden administration has stated that it is “open to, and will explore diplomacy” with the communist regime.