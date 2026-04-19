'Not a place of hope': Poilievre on Canada’s economic decline under Carney Liberals

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is warning that Canada is facing a sharp economic decline under the Carney Liberals, pointing to rising debt, weak productivity, and a significant outflow of investment to the United States.

Poilievre said Canada now ranks poorly among G7 nations on several key economic indicators, including household debt, housing affordability, productivity, food price inflation, and unemployment. He also pointed to reports suggesting that capital flight has accelerated in recent years, with substantial investment leaving Canada for the U.S.

“Under Mark Carney, Canada has the highest household debt in the G7, the most unaffordable housing in the G7, the lowest investment per worker in the G7,” Poilievre said. “An outflow of half a trillion dollars of investment has left our country.”

He further claimed that entrepreneurial activity is shifting south, stating that “twice as many Canadians are opening businesses in the United States than in Canada,” describing the trend as evidence of weakening domestic opportunity.

The Conservative leader also criticized proposals reportedly considered by Liberals that would impose a significant “exit tax” on individuals or business owners leaving Canada. “Any country that feels it must punish people for fleeing is not a place of hope and optimism,” he said.

Higher financial penalties would discourage entrepreneurship and drive additional talent and capital out of the country, rather than addressing underlying economic challenges such as inflation, housing shortages, and investment stagnation. Welcome to Carney’s Canada.