'Not a race issue, a services issue': Irish town gripped by migrant surge

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant was recently in Ireland, where protests have erupted against the government's plan to bring large numbers of migrants into the country.

Levant paid a visit to the small village of Dundrum, a few hours southwest of Dublin in the county of Tipperary. Home to around 200 people, Dundrum is now the site of a planned migrant facility which would house more asylum seekers than the total number of locals.

Fiona Kennedy, who has organized protests against the plan, spoke to Rebel News to provide more details on the site and the community's pushback.

“The Irish people are very compassionate people,” she says, “but we feel our compassion and our generosity is being taken advantage of by a government who is not enforcing our immigration laws.”

Many migrants arrive in Ireland after travelling by plane to get there, with a large share arriving from the neighbouring United Kingdom.

“I just want to be really, really clear for us, this is not a race issue at all,” Kennedy explains. “For us, this is a services issue. You mentioned there the, the population of Dundrum in the last census. I understand the population of the village is 221 people. There's a bed capacity inside these gates for in around 550 people.”