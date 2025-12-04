Noticing the ‘Noticers’: EXPOSING the Hitler lovers in disguise

If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck — even if it refuses to identify as one. For years, the left has diluted the word “Nazi” by hurling it at anyone right of the Greens. That overuse is exactly what lets real self-described national socialists and white supremacists gaslight the public about what they are.

But this weekend in Melbourne, the line was drawn. The organisers of the Put Australia First rally made it absolutely clear that “Neo Nazis, national socialists, white supremacists, actual racists were not welcome.” Security was ready to remove anyone who tried to hijack the day.

🚨 Left-wing agitators LOSE IT once I turn the camera on them



Loony anti-Australia disruptors who tried to derail the 'Put Australia First' rally ended up exposing themselves instead.



Full story: https://t.co/8Paoj60zLb pic.twitter.com/qEm7VjKGvN — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 3, 2025

Most of the national socialists took the hint. A couple didn’t, including Hugo Lennon, the same bloke who worked with Thomas Sewell’s National Socialist Network to infiltrate the massive August 31 rally.

When Hugo arrived, organiser Nick Patterson stepped in. Nick told him, “We don’t want you here.” Hugo fired back with, “I’m an Australian Nationalist,” but Nick was blunt: “Yeah, well, we don’t want Australian nationalists here… not your brand.”

Hugo tried to play innocent, pretending not to know why he and his mates were all wearing matching Helly Hansen gear. The Norwegian clothing company’s products have been co-opted by this group of Nazi wannabes, with the “HH” logo being a not-so-subtle nod to the “Heil Hitler” Nazi salute.

When I pressed him, “What does HH stand for?” his evasiveness said it all. Later, in an interview with The Unshackled, he claimed he bought the outfit because “Helly Hansen Black Friday sale. 30% off.” If you believe that, I’ve got a bridge to sell you.

By the end, the crowd summed it up perfectly: “Those guys are a cancer.” And they’re right. Decent Aussies know these infiltrators are every bit the enemy as the far left and the Islamists. God bless the West: the people who actually beat the Nazis.

