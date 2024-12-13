Notre-Dame Cathedral miraculously reclaimed: Reliving 48 hours in Paris

On Friday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid discussed the significance of Notre-Dame Cathedral's restoration after returning from its momentous reopening last weekend.

Over five years after fire engulfed the Christian landmark, and approximately €850 million spent on the famed cathedral's restoration, Notre-Dame finally reopened its doors as leaders from across the globe descended on Paris to celebrate the occasion.

"This is a piece of human history, a cradle of civilization that had been burned mysteriously," said Sheila. "The things that had to happen for this to be reclaimed and not be a woke abomination, it's a miracle."

Despite Donald Trump and other world leaders such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy making the trip to Paris, Justin Trudeau was notably absent.

Trudeau Skips Notre Dame Reopening: Laziness or Indifference?



While leaders from some of Canada’s largest trading partners attended the unveiling of Notre Dame 2.0., Trudeau opted to stay behind for a local event in Montreal.



The historic reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral… pic.twitter.com/5xwwBPy3lJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 11, 2024

"Miraculous things happened," Sheila explained. "The rose windows that are 800 years old were not destroyed even as the roof caved in."

"They still don't know what caused it, was it an electrical fire? Was it an accident of workers working there? Was it something else?" Sheila said.

The historic cathedral, which began being constructed in 1163, is widely considered one of the most impressive pieces of architecture in the world.