Notre-Dame reopening is 'rebirth' ahead of Christmas holiday

The iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, reopened last weekend. Five years after a suspicious fire devastated the building, the 800-year-old cathedral has been restored.

The ceremony began with the Archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, symbolically opening the doors for worship. Over 1,500 world dignitaries including U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, First Lady Jill Biden, Prince William of the United Kingdom and even Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky joined French President Emmanuel Macron, who oversaw the reopening.

Notably absent, however, was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — despite Quebec Premier Francois Legault being in attendance.

The ceremony itself was broadcast around the world, blending religious tradition and French cultural celebration and saw the cathedral's bells ring out and the massive organ play for the first time since the fire.

The rebuilding process was exhaustive; artisans used traditional building techniques to ensure the repairs were on par with historical accuracy. Some 40,000 people turned out in the streets, braving the bitter cold and rain, for the reopening.

We asked the people there what this day meant to them.

“It shows the French panache, we did a great job. Only five years of construction and we are here at the very epicentre of the French civilization,” one local told us.

“We are here to hear the bells, because it remains a magnificent monument in Paris, and, I think, the whole world,” said another.

“We thought it was done for, we thought we were never going to see it rebuilt, so now it's an honour to see it,” a sporting a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

The whole reopening ceremony was perhaps summed up best by one man: “It's a very significant moment, a great moment in history and it's a great moment for the Christian faith as well. It's a symbol that has transcended ages, history. And this reopening, it's a rebirth, especially just before the holidays.”