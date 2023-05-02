Novak Djokovic to compete in the U.S. as White House ends vaccine requirement

AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

Novak Djokovic, the world's top-ranked tennis player, can now compete in the United States as the Biden administration announced the end of the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for international travelers entering the country.

On Monday, the White House revealed plans to lift COVID-19 vaccine mandates for federal employees, federal contractors, and international air travelers on May 11, the same day the COVID-19 public health emergency is scheduled to end.

The administration acknowledged that the vaccine requirements had significantly boosted national vaccination rates and saved millions of lives.

The 35-year-old Djokovic, who holds the record for most weeks at world No. 1 with 385 and has finished as year-end No. 1 a record seven times, will now be eligible to participate in the U.S. Open in September.

Djokovic, a three-time U.S. Open champion, was unable to compete in the 2022 tournament due to the vaccine requirement.

In an interview with CNN, Djokovic expressed no regrets about missing the U.S. Open, emphasizing the importance of living in the present rather than dwelling on the past.

Djokovic had previously requested special permission to compete in Indian Wells and Miami in March but was denied by the U.S. government.

Despite missing those tournaments, Djokovic remains hopeful that he will be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this year, considering it the most important event on American soil for him.

Djokovic, who has 22 Grand Slam singles titles to his name and is tied with Rafael Nadal for the most in men's tennis history, was also unable to participate in last year's Australian Open due to his refusal to get vaccinated.