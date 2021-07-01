NSW Police violently STEAL woman's bag for having lawful mask exemption
A woman in Newcastle was confronted by NSW police for not wearing a mask on a train.
The young mother explained to police that she had a medical exemption in which officers responded by telling her she's not allowed to continue her travels on public transport.
When the woman refused to give her name, an officer grabbed her bag, forcing the maskless woman off the train.
After reviewing the footage, solicitor, Cameron Shamsabad, says the woman did nothing wrong. He believes it may be NSW police who have broken the law this time.
Mask exemptions in NSW do not need to be shown to police.
- By Avi Yemini
FREE legal defence
Ordinary Australians are being fined extortionate amounts for doing regular things like exercising outside for too long. Are you one of them?Send
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.