NSW Police violently STEAL woman's bag for having lawful mask exemption

A woman in Newcastle was confronted by NSW police for not wearing a mask on a train.

The young mother explained to police that she had a medical exemption in which officers responded by telling her she's not allowed to continue her travels on public transport.

When the woman refused to give her name, an officer grabbed her bag, forcing the maskless woman off the train.

After reviewing the footage, solicitor, Cameron Shamsabad, says the woman did nothing wrong. He believes it may be NSW police who have broken the law this time.

Mask exemptions in NSW do not need to be shown to police.