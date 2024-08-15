Number of CBC employees making six-figure salaries has skyrocketed since 2015

The Canadian Press / Nathan Denette

The number of CBC employees earning six-figure salaries has significantly increased over the past decade, according to documents obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Documents show that 1,450 out of CBC's 7,477 employees now earn over $100,000 annually, marking a more than 230% increase since 2015. In 2015-16, only 438 CBC employees earned six-figure salaries. This number rose modestly to 467 in 2016-17 and has continued to grow since.

“The CBC has been raking in big paycheques and bonuses while the taxpayers footing the bills have been struggling,” CTF federal director Franco Terrazzano said to the Toronto Sun. “Is anyone in government going to step in, stick up for taxpayers and put an end to the CBC gravy train?”

The number of CBC employees earning six-figure salaries was estimated to be 949 in 2023, a report by the National Post said.

This comes after it was revealed that the CBC paid bonuses to nearly 1,200 employees during the 2023-24 fiscal year, with $3.3 million being paid out to 45 executives. CBC/Radio-Canada president Catherine Tait, who earns $497,000 annually, incurred over $119,000 in expenses between 2021 and 2023. All of this while the CBC was cutting jobs.

“For the record, CBC/Radio-Canada does not award so-called bonuses,” Tait told the House of Commons Heritage Committee in March.

“What we have, like every other Crown corporation, is at-risk or performance pay, which is a key part of the total compensation for our non-union staff.”

CBC’s government funding totalled $1.27B in fiscal 2023. The Liberal government has refused to say whether or not they signed off on a bonus for CBC CEO Catherine Tait for the most recent fiscal year.