Nunavut election result held up by ballot box caught in blizzard

Due to a blizzard, the Nunavut election result is pending as Elections Canada needs to validate one final ballot box.

According to unofficial results, NDP incumbent Lori Idlout leads Liberal candidate Kilikvak Kabloona by 77 votes.

Elections Canada's validation process, which confirms the initial count, is stalled as the last ballot box has not yet reached Iqaluit for tallying.

As reported by CTV News, returning officer Jean-Claude Nguyen informed the Canadian Press that the box is currently at the airline cargo facility in Rankin Inlet. A late-spring blizzard that hit Iqaluit on Thursday, causing flight cancellations and a seven-hour power outage, further complicated the situation.

Despite the delay, Nguyen anticipates validating the results by the end of the week, noting that the remaining ballot box contains fewer than 100 votes.

Controversy surrounds the Nunavut vote due to the inability of Nunavik voters to participate, raising fairness concerns.

Nunavik communities faced polling station issues, including early closures and non-openings, during the recent election. Elections Canada cited bad weather affecting worker flights and local recruitment struggles, leading to an apology from the chief electoral officer.

"I deeply regret that some electors in Nunavik were not able to cast their vote. To them, I apologize," Stéphane Perrault wrote the state broadcaster.

Nine of Nunavik's 14 villages lacked local polling staff, requiring fly-in replacements and causing early poll closures.

Makivvik president Pita Aatami expressed that Inuit felt their voting rights were taken away and demanded resolution before the next election. Elections Canada acknowledged past efforts to improve Indigenous voting access but recognized the Nunavik shortcomings and promised a review with published findings.

The newly elected MP for Abitibi–Baie-James–Nunavik–Eeyou, Mandy Gull-Masty, received numerous complaints and submitted them. She intends to introduce a bill to address issues like local engagement and communication in Indigenous languages (Inuktitut and Cree).

Some voters reported no advance polls or local recruitment efforts, while others didn't receive their special ballots on time due to mail delays from Montreal. Once approved for a special ballot, voters couldn't vote in person.

Concerns were raised about the timely return of special ballots.

Voter turnout in Abitibi–Baie-James–Nunavik–Eeyou was 46%, similar to 2021 but lower than the national rate of 68%.