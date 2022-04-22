'I have to carry a Taser': NYC subways seeing violent crime spike

A recent violent crime wave on New York City subways has Mayor Eric Adams and police Commissioner Keechant Sewell promising to “keep NYC subways safe.”

However, attacks on riders, and women in particular, continue to ravage the Big Apple. In the last week of March 2022, a woman was punched in the face in an unprovoked attack on the subway in Brooklyn.

Also at the end of March, a 23-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Brooklyn as well.

Reporter Elaad Eliahu took to New York City subways recently to ask travellers if they feel safe riding the transit system.

Many women don't feel safe on NYC subways because of assault, just do a quick google "woman assaulted NYC subway" for the past month, it's insane.



When asked if they fear for their safety and for possible solutions, at least two women showed that felt they needed to carry weapons to protect themselves from would-be assaults.

“I have to carry a taser...I don't feel safe even with this, I feel like I need more,” one woman told Eliahu.

“More police, keep homeless people off the subway, it's not a hotel,” was another man's suggestion on how the city could keep people safe.

A woman was slashed in the face at a Bronx subway station at the beginning of April, according to police. Meanwhile, in Manhattan's Herald Square Station, a woman was stabbed while trying to stop a thief.

More recently, a suspect was arrested during a day-time sexual assault at Grand Army Plaza subway station in Brooklyn.