WATCH: NZ Herald FORCED into embarrassing settlement for printing FAKE news

Independent New Zealand journalist Chantelle Baker has successfully closed out a defamation lawsuit against The New Zealand Herald with an undisclosed cash settlement awarded in her favour.

The legal action arose from a 2023 front-page article accusing her of spreading misinformation during a fundraiser for a flood-stricken town after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The settlement, while not involving a direct apology, included the removal of certain statements from the article, which Baker believes is a step towards accountability.

So @nzherald waited until after I had settled with them for defamation to change the headline and link of the original article. Shady bunch. pic.twitter.com/y5pZApDnPI — Chantelle (@ChantelleBakerr) October 1, 2024

She explained that her decision to settle was partly financial, allowing her to pursue further legal action against another biased NZ media outlet, Stuff.

She told me that media organisations must now be more cautious, as they understand individuals like her are finally willing to take legal action if necessary as their relevance fades.

"They now know actually we will bring cases if we can," Baker said.

Despite the significance of her win, Baker noted that mainstream media in New Zealand has largely ignored the story.

This is all possible thanks to an ongoing partnership with @centrist_nz who believed enough in the power of independent media that they self funded an entire media agency and continue to work with not only myself but many other independent sources across New Zealand. Thank You. C — Chantelle (@ChantelleBakerr) September 25, 2024

She believes the lack of coverage is because it reveals vulnerabilities in mainstream media outlets and shows that individuals can challenge and win against them.

Baker's legal journey continues, as she gears up now with an injection of cash funds from the NZ Herald settlement, to take to her next battle against Stuff, hoping to further expose media bias and misinformation.