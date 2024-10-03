WATCH: NZ Herald FORCED into embarrassing settlement for printing FAKE news

Chantelle Baker secures a significant legal outcome against The New Zealand Herald in her fight against NZ media bias.

  • October 03, 2024
Independent New Zealand journalist Chantelle Baker has successfully closed out a defamation lawsuit against The New Zealand Herald with an undisclosed cash settlement awarded in her favour.

The legal action arose from a 2023 front-page article accusing her of spreading misinformation during a fundraiser for a flood-stricken town after Cyclone Gabrielle.

The settlement, while not involving a direct apology, included the removal of certain statements from the article, which Baker believes is a step towards accountability.

She explained that her decision to settle was partly financial, allowing her to pursue further legal action against another biased NZ media outlet, Stuff.

She told me that media organisations must now be more cautious, as they understand individuals like her are finally willing to take legal action if necessary as their relevance fades.

"They now know actually we will bring cases if we can," Baker said.

Despite the significance of her win, Baker noted that mainstream media in New Zealand has largely ignored the story.

She believes the lack of coverage is because it reveals vulnerabilities in mainstream media outlets and shows that individuals can challenge and win against them.

Baker's legal journey continues, as she gears up now with an injection of cash funds from the NZ Herald settlement, to take to her next battle against Stuff, hoping to further expose media bias and misinformation.

