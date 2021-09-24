Oakville, Ontario restaurant announces it will serve unvaccinated indoors

Facebook/ZucchinisCucina

An Oakville, Ontario restaurant has announced its intention to serve both vaccinated and unvaccinated customers alike in an act of defiance against Ontario's newly implemented COVID-19 proof of vaccination program.

Posts from Zucchinis Cucina on Instagram and Facebook stated that the business would “accept every and anyone in our establishment” regardless of their vaccine status.

A sign posted in the window outlines how Zucchinis Cucina would not “discriminate against anyone,” listing “sex, gender, race, creed, age, vaccinated or unvaccinated” as things the business was not concerned about.

“All customers who wish to patronize are welcome in our establishment,” the sign states.

“This is not about being anti-vaxx/pro-vaxx but indeed about being a patriot and citizen of our country,” Zucchinis post on Instagram read.

Although the Ontario government announced it would be taking an educational approach at first for violations of its vaccine passport policy, for making the restaurant accessible to all patrons Zucchinis is potentially facing $1,000 fines or a penalty of up to $10 million according to provincial regulations.

